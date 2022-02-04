In a video from the day of Esther Pollard’s funeral, former Israeli spy Jonathan Pollard shared his wife’s dying words.

Speaking shortly after his wife’s funeral, Pollard revealed his final conversation with his wife, moments before she passed away this Monday.

“She was dying. All of a sudden her eyes woke up…I was holding her hand. I don’t know where she was. But she was just looking up. And she said, in a very small voice: ‘My neshama [soul] volunteered to come back for two missions: one of the missions was to get you home. The other mission was to bring you home as a Jew, and not a goy.’”

“She said: ‘My first mission was the easiest one of all.’ I didn’t know whether to laugh or cry, but she said: ‘My hardest mission was to ensure that you return home as a Jew.’”

“Then she said: ‘Now that I’ve accomplished, I can go home.’ Then she died.”

“I don’t know who she was. I guess I’ll never know. But I do know one thing: She had as much love for all of you and this land as she had for me.”

“If we all remember that, maybe in the days and weeks and months ahead, which could be very hard, we will remember that we owe one another loyalty and love and support and understanding. Because that’s what she had for everybody. It is what is keeping me alive now.”

Esther Pollard (nee Zeitz), 68, died following a lengthy battle with cancer, after being diagnosed with SARS-CoV-2. She was laid to rest at Har HaMenuchot Cemetery in Jerusalem.

Esther married Jonathan Pollard in 1993, while he was serving a life sentence for espionage. Pollard was granted parole in 2015, and was allowed to immigrate to Israel in December 2020.