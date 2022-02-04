Parshat Truma: Is it a donation - or a commandment?

This week we begin learning about the process of building of the Mishkan.

The Torah starts it off with Hashem telling Moshe to "take" a donation from Am Yisrael.

This raises a very famous question - why does Hashem tell Moshe to "take" the donation from the people, and not that the people should "give" a donation...?

But more than that question, one has to ask - how does Hashem command Am Yisrael to bring a donation?? Shouldn't a donation come from each person's own desire - without a commandment??

Isn't the whole purpose of a donation to be given voluntarily??

So what is this donation, truma, about?