In Islamic countries where Sharia law is applied (Iran, Afghanistan, Saudi Arabia etc ..), the punishments are brutal: thief's hands are cut off, those who commit adultery are stoned and those who are homosexual or apostate are punished with death.



Eologism is the ideal ground for the debut of radical Islam in European society.

The parts of the Sharia that discriminate against women have long been a part of reality in Europe. In England there are a hundred perfectly legal Islamic courts.

The German Jewish writer who escaped the Holocaust, Ralph Giordano, wrote in the FAZ newspaper in 2007: "I wish I could say that I don't want to see burqas or chadors on the German streets, just as I don't want to hear the calls of muezzins from minarets. Will I adapt my view of freedom of expression to a demon who interprets it as follows: 'Everyone has the right to freely express their opinion in a way not contrary to Sharia law'. No, and thrice not!".

Germany today says "Yes and three times yes". Sharia is used by German judges to deliberate in domestic conflicts.

-A Bamberg court validated the marriage between a 15-year-old girl and her 21-year-old cousin. The court ruled that, in accordance with Sharia law, the marriage was valid because it was contracted in Syria.

-A Frankfurt judge cited the Koran in a divorce case involving a German woman of Moroccan descent who was repeatedly beaten by her Moroccan husband.

-A Munich court ruled that a German widow was entitled to only one quarter of the estate left to her by her deceased husband, who was born in Iran, assigning the other three quarters of the inheritance to the man's relatives in Tehran under the Sharia law.

We would be wrong to think that Nouripour is an isolated incident.

In Sweden, the Minister of Construction, Mehmet Kaplan, also of the Greens, had to resign after his ties with the Islamist nationalists of his home country, Turkey, broke out.

Lars Nicander, director of the Center for Asymmetric Threat Studies at Swedish National Defense College, said that “today people close to the Muslim Brotherhood, an Islamist party, have acquired a solid position in the Green Party. I see a similarity to the way Soviet communism acted during the Cold War, when it tried to infiltrate the various democratic parties”.

After Kaplan it was the turn of Yasri Khan, a candidate for the leadership of the Greens and former president of the Swedish organization Muslims for Peace and Justice, who refused to shake hands with a journalist, in compliance with Sharia law, which could be understood. Then photos emerged in which Kaplan and other members of the Greens show the four fingers raised, the gesture used by the Muslim Brotherhood in Egypt. One of them, the young leader of the Greens Salahaden Raoof, repeated the gesture during a broadcast on Swedish television.

In France, "the funding from the Strasbourg city council with 2.5 million euros for the construction of the 'Eyyub Sultan' mosque, carried out by the Turkish Islamist organization Milli Görüs, sheds new light on ecologism", writes in Le Figaro Gilles Clavreul, delegate for the fight against racism and anti-Semitism. The ecological mayor of Strasbourg is, in fact, the architect of the Great Mosque, "the largest in Europe".

Also in France, Sandrine Rousseau is the presidential candidate of the Greens, and she defends Islamic communitarianism and Le Figaro defines her as the "candidate of integral wokism". Le Point just published an article entitled "Ecology interests the Muslim Brotherhood".

A leaflet from the Ecologists was distributed at the Brussels market. You read the positions of the parties on freedom of worship, in particular the Muslim religion: wearing the Islamic veil, days off according to faith, the course of religion, halal and wearing the veil. Ecologists are in favor of Islamic demands.

In the Netherlands, the case of Kauthar Bouchallikht, a veiled politician and rising talent of the green party GroenLinks, which is part of the board of directors of Femyso, an organization linked to the Muslim Brotherhood, has just broken out.

Inclusive, progressive, anti-racist according to the new definition, strong in the uprooted metropolises, imbued with the syrupy ideology of "diversity" that leads to replacement immigration and promoter of the politically correct which is a virus that paralyzes the vital reflexes of the West, ecologism is the ideal ground for the debut of radical Islam in European society.

Giulio Meotti is an Italian journalist with Il Foglio and writes a twice-weekly column for Arutz Sheva. He is the author, in English, of the book "A New Shoah", that researched the personal stories of Israel's terror victims, published by Encounter and of "J'Accuse: the Vatican Against Israel" published by Mantua Books, in addition to books in Italian. His writing has appeared in publications, such as the Wall Street Journal, Gatestone, Frontpage and Commentar