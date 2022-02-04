For the first time, an MK from the coalition has publicly expressed his support for the repeal of the Disengagement Law.

MK Nir Orbach (Yamina) said publicly that he is "in favor of repealing the Disengagement Law." The remarks were made during a discussion in the Knesset House Committee that took place this week and which discussed an appeal filed by MK Simcha Rothman (Religious Zionism) regarding the evacuation of Homesh.

The bill seeking to repeal the Disengagement Law was submitted by 43 MKs from the opposition, led by MKs Yuli Edelstein, Miki Zohar, opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu, Yisrael Katz, Amir Ohana, Yariv Levin, Avi Dichter, Miri Regev, Bezalel Smotrich, Orit Strook, Michal Waldiger, Amichai Chikli, Moshe Abutbul, Yaakov Margi, Meir Porush, Yitzhak Pindrus, Yisrael Eichler and others.

Among the initiators of the law is the head of the Samaria Regional Council, Yossi Dagan, who was himself expelled from Sa-Nur more than 16 years ago.

"This is probably one of the few issues on which there is agreement in the coalition and the opposition since there is no statement that is more moral than this. We will continue to fight until the law is repealed and erased," he said.

In the wake of MK Orbach’s support of the law, Benny Gal, one of the expellees from Homesh Sa-Nur, said, "Today everyone understands the folly of the eviction. We call on Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked, Justice Minister Gideon Sa'ar and Housing Minister Ze'ev Elkin to pass the law as soon as next week. Anyone who opposes the Disengagement has no reason not to cancel it. The area in northern Samaria is Area C under full Israeli control, and there is no reason not to repeal the Disengagement Law."