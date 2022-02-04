A senior White House official on Thursday said the United States has been in touch with all its partners since Islamic State (ISIS) leader Abu Ibrahim al-Hashemi al-Quraishi blew himself up during a US raid.

"It's a milestone for Haji Abdullah no longer to be walking the face of the earth," the official told reporters, using the ISIS leader's nickname, as quoted by Reuters.

Earlier on Thursday, US President Joe Biden revealed that the US military took out the ISIS leader in Syria.

In a statement released by the White House, Biden said, "Last night at my direction, US military forces in the northwest Syria successfully undertook a counterterrorism operation to protect the American people and our Allies, and make the world a safer place."

"Thanks to the skill and bravery of our Armed Forces, we have taken off the battlefield Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi — the leader of ISIS. All Americans have returned safely from the operation," he added.

The confirmation came hours after reports from Syria said that troops from the US-led coalition operating in Syria landed in northwest Syria and were searching for wanted terrorists, resulting in clashes.

The forces touched down near camps for displaced people in Atme, and clashes lasted for two hours in the area, after which there were "confirmed reports of fatalities."

The US updated Israel prior to the raid in Syria in which the ISIS leader was killed, a source familiar with the matter said on Thursday night.

Israeli officials have refused to comment on the matter.