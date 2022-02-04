US President Joe Biden's public approval rating fell to the lowest level of his presidency this week, a Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll published on Thursday found.

The national poll found that 41% of US adults approved of Biden's performance in office, while 56% disapproved and the rest were not sure. The prior week's poll had put Biden at a 45% approval rating and 50% disapproval.

Americans appear increasingly exhausted by the COVID-19 pandemic and its economic toll, the poll found. About six in ten think the country is heading in the wrong direction, with the economy and public health most often cited as top concerns, it showed.

After holding above 50% in his first months in office, Biden's popularity began dropping in mid-August as COVID-19 deaths surged across the country and the US-backed Afghan government collapsed.

An Associated Press poll in late January found that that Americans’ confidence in Biden’s handling of the pandemic — seen as a strength early in his administration — has further eroded.

Just 45% of respondents in that polls aid they approve of Biden’s handling of COVID-19, down from 57% in December and from 66% in July 2021.

Americans were even more downbeat about his handling of the economy in that AP poll, with just 37% approving.