G-d, in a private conversation with Moshe high atop Mount Sinai, appeals to the very best of all of us, that we lift ourselves up, embrace the spirit of generosity and let our hearts soar, as we give of ourselves to provide for HaShem His dream come true: A Place for Him to dwell within our midst.

Speak of an offer that we must not refuse: Adar is here, not once but twice, helping us to bring the lunar and solar years into alignment.