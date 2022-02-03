Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) called Whoopi Godlberg’s suspension over controversial Holocaust comments unnecessary, given that Goldberg had already been forgiven by the head of the ADL.

“I think whenever there’s a learning moment like this, what’s super important is the relationship between that person and the community they’re making amends with,” Ocasio-Cortez told TMZ.

“Last I read Jonathan Greenblatt who is the head of the Anti-Defamation League…he accepted her apology,” she added.

On Tuesday, Greenblatt was a guest on The View, where he spoke about Goldberg’s remark the day before that the Holocaust was not about race, for which she was suspended for two weeks.

Goldberg caused an uproar on Monday after she said during a discussion on the show that “the Holocaust isn’t about race,” but rather about “man’s inhumanity to man.”

Greenblatt said during his appearance that the Holocaust was a “singular catastrophe” driven by “racialized antisemitism.”

After his segment on The View, Greenblatt tweeted that Goldberg was a “longtime ally of the Jewish community.” He added that her apology was “very much welcome.”

Ocasio-Cortez opined that Greenblatt’s acceptance of Goldberg’s apology should be enough to move on.

“I think we really kind of take the Jewish community’s lead on this and they seem to see that her apology was authentic and want to move on,” she said.