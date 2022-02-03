Labor party chairwoman Minister Merav Michaeli spoke at an event marking the party's 54th anniversary and referred to the 'young settlements.'

"The Labor Party has always supported settlement, but the spin of 'Young Settlement' that came to cover illegal isolated outposts that harm the security and strategic interests of the State of Israel, those are not settlements and they harm our interests," Michaeli said.

She referred to the plight of her party. "I then ask you and me to believe that we can and can do what needs to be done to return to being the ruling party of the center-left, to return to leading the State of Israel towards the Zionist vision without which we have no future."

On the burning issue of the cost of living, Michaeli argued that "the Labor Party's way of dealing with the cost of living is not just to ensure that there is real competition between private companies and without the possibility for monopolies to do with us as consumers and consumers as they please. The way of the Labor Party is the true democratic, Zionist, original way and that should now be our next step."