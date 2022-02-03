A swastika was found spray painted on an overpass in Manassas, Virginia on Wednesday, Patch.com reported.

Local police said that the antisemitic graffiti included a swastika and numbers.

Similar Nazi signs have been found on other overpasses over the last year, including in Florida in December, where a banner calling for the expulsion of Jews was discovered in Port St. John.

The vandalism in Manassas was discovered by a police officer driving by. Police added that the swastika and number were visible to driers on Prince William Parkway, which goes under the Lucasville Road overpass.

The drawings did not contain any specific threats.

Local police contacted the Virginia Department of Transportation to have the graffiti cleared off.