The US updated Israel prior to the raid in Syria in which ISIS leader Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi was killed, a source familiar with the matter said.
Israeli officials have refused to comment on the matter.
Al-Qurayshi previously held the "Israel file" in the Islamic State organization.
During the raid, al-Qurayshi detonated an explosive device, killing himself and members of his family.
US President Joe Biden said in a statement on the raid Thursday: "Last night at my direction, US military forces in the northwest Syria successfully undertook a counterterrorism operation to protect the American people and our Allies, and make the world a safer place."
"Thanks to the skill and bravery of our Armed Forces, we have taken off the battlefield Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi — the leader of ISIS.
"All Americans have returned safely from the operation."