The US updated Israel prior to the raid in Syria in which ISIS leader Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi was killed, a source familiar with the matter said.

Israeli officials have refused to comment on the matter.

Al-Qurayshi previously held the "Israel file" in the Islamic State organization.

During the raid, al-Qurayshi detonated an explosive device, killing himself and members of his family.

US President Joe Biden said in a statement on the raid Thursday: "Last night at my direction, US military forces in the northwest Syria successfully undertook a counterterrorism operation to protect the American people and our Allies, and make the world a safer place."

"Thanks to the skill and bravery of our Armed Forces, we have taken off the battlefield Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi — the leader of ISIS.

"All Americans have returned safely from the operation."