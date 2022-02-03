The IDF has ended a five-day exercise for the 188th 'Barak' Division. The exercise was intended to improve the division's ability to react quickly under changing circumstances and against various challenges, including live fire and mountainous terrain.

Elements of the IAF, Armored Corps, combat engineering units, artillery, infantry, and intelligence services were included to simulate more effective and deadly maneuvers.

Col. Roi Svirsky, commander of the division, commented: "I owe my admiration to each and every one of the people here, who with their cooperation and fighting spirit have strengthened in me the confidence of our victory in battle."

"Having passed this exercise in the cold winter of the Golan Heights, I am sure you will know how to get through and also overcome the challenges of mud and the narrow water passages that await us deep in Lebanon," Svirsky said.