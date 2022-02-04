The Hadera police precinct held an awards ceremony this morning for volunteers from the Israel Dog Unit (IDU), a nonprofit organization specializing in search and rescue) for their part in saving the life of 84-year-old Pavel Malkov.

On Friday, January 28, 2022, Malkov was reported missing near the city of Or Akiva. In light of the inclement weather at the time and Malkov’s pre-existing conditions, Malkov was presumed to be in immediate mortal danger. Following guidelines provided by Rabbi Dov Lior, the IDU’s volunteers left their Shabbat evening meals and made their way to Or Akiva to lend their experience and eponymous working dogs to the search effort.

The search was conducted in harsh terrain and severe cold and rain. At dawn on Saturday morning, an IDU volunteer, working with search dog Tess, located Malkov in an intermediate stage of hypothermia. Emergency medical services were summoned to the scene, and Malkov’s life was saved.

The ceremony was attended by the entire senior staff of the precinct. Deputy Superintendent Zohar Maslawi, commander of the Hadera precinct, awarded the IDU a certificate of appreciation with the inscription “Your efforts and commitment led to finding a missing person, and in doing so, saved a life. Well done.”