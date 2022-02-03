Defense Minister Benny Gantz held official meetings Thursday with The King of Bahrain, Hamad bin Isa bin Salman Al Khalifa, in the royal palace. He was also hosted by His Royal Highness, Crown Prince, Deputy Supreme Commander and Prime Minister, Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, BDF Commander in Chief, H.E. Field Marshal, Shaikh Khalifa bin Ahmed Al Khalifa and Minister of Defense Affairs, H.E. LTG. Abdullah Bin Hassan Al Nuaimi.



In the framework of the visit, the Minister and his Bahraini counterpart, Minister of Defense Affairs, H.E. LTG. Abdullah Bin Hassan Al Noaimi signed a historic defense MOU between the two countries, at the Bahrain Defense Forces Headquarters in Manama, in the presence of BDF Commander in Chief, H.E. Field Marshal, Shaikh Khalifa bin Ahmed Al Khalifa



One year after the signing of the groundbreaking Abraham Accords, Israel and Bahrain formalized defense relations. The MOU framework will support any future cooperation in the areas of intelligence, mil-to-mil, industrial collaboration and more.



During their meeting, Minister Gantz thanked His Majesty the King for hosting the Israeli delegation and conveyed the importance of the Israel-Bahrain relationship. Minister Gantz expressed his appreciation for His Majesty’s support for the expansion of ties between Israel and Bahrain and highlighted the great achievement of the defense MOU signed today.



Minister Gantz expressed his anticipation that future cooperation will strengthen the defense forces of both countries and contribute to regional security and stability in the face of emerging threats in the region, and terror groups that continue to strengthen technologically and militarily.



*Minister of Defense Benny Gantz:* “We have reached new heights today in Israel-Bahrain relations with the important meetings that took place and with the signing of the historic MOU. We are building on the groundbreaking Abraham Accords and deepening ties between our nations. Only one year following the signing of the Accords, we have achieved an important defense agreement, which will contribute to the security of both countries and the stability of the region.”

