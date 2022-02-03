As preparations for the gala Hachnasas Sefer Torah (dedication of a Torah scroll) to Yeshivas Beis Dovid in Jerusalem reach their climax, the Yeshiva's dean, Rabbi Avraham Weisenfeld, principals Rabbi Chaim Meir Dushinsky and Rabbi Yisrael Greenberg, along with a delegation of the Yeshivah’s faculty, students, and the scribe who wrote the Sefer Torah, visited the homes of Torah sages in Jerusalem and Bnei Brak to inscribe the final letters in the Sefer Torah.

The journey opened with a visit to the Rishon Lezion and Chief Rabbi of Jerusalem Rabbi Shlomo Moshe Amar, after which the delegation proceeded to the home of Yeshivas Ohr Hachaim dean and member of Council of Torah Sages Rabbi Reuven Elbaz. Their next stop was the home of Rabbi Shimon Boso, grandson of the Baba Sali, where all the guests joined together in a stirring rendition of the poignant melody, ‘Torah hakedoshah hischaneni bevakashah.’

From there, the delegation continued to the Mir Yeshiva where they were warmly welcomed by the dean and member of the Council of Torah Sages Rabbi Eliezer Yehuda Finkel, and then by the yeshiva's supervisor Rabbi Binyamin Finkel, who both inscribed letters in the Sefer Torah.

It was already afternoon by the time the group arrived on the doorstep of Yeshivas Ahavas Shalom dean Rabbi Yaakov Hillel, who welcomed the entire group into his home and seated them all around his expansive table. The emotion in the room was palpable as he inscribed a letter in the Sefer Torah. From there, the delegation proceeded to the home of Rabbi Azriel Auerbach, rabbi of the Bayit Vegan neighborhood and one of the venerated authorities on Jewish law of our times. Rav Azriel expressed his delight at the opportunity to inscribe a letter in a Sefer Torah and had a lengthy discussion with the yeshiva's dean on relevant topics in education.

The group then continued to Bnei Brak, where the highlight of the day’s sacred events was undoubtedly a visit to the homes of Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky and Rabbi Gershon Edelstein, who delivered their heartfelt blessings and spiritual guidance to the yeshiva's dean and students. Joy abounded in the Beis Medrash (study hall) of Rabbi Shimon Galai, who linked arms together with the Yeshivah’s faculty and students and danced emotionally in honor of the Torah. The group was likewise privileged to experience lofty moments of closeness to G-d in the home of the renowned educator Rabbi Elimelech Biderman and in the kollel (yeshiva for married men) directed by Council of Torah Sages member Rabbi Shimon Badani.

As the evening wore on, the delegation continued to the Slabodka Yeshiva, where they were warmly received in the homes of the yeshiva's deans, Rabbi Moshe Hillel Hirsch and Rabbi Dov Landau, who both added letters to the Sefer Torah. From there, they continued to the heichal (study hall) of the Ponovicz Yeshiva, where they were greeted by the President of Ponovicz, Rabbi Eliezer Kahaneman, who also inscribed a letter in the Torah.

Yeshivas Beis Dovid in Jerusalem is geared to students from abroad, and specifically the United States. The Yeshivah is characterized by its remarkable warmth and unique approach in education, which ensures that every student finds his place in the Torah world and connects to Torah on his individual level. The Yeshivah operates under the close spiritual guidance of its dean, Rabbi Avraham Weisenfeld, and its directors Rabbi Yisrael Greenberg and Rabbi Chaim Meir Dushinsky.

Since the Yeshivah’s inception, it has inspired dozens of students and guided them in the ways of Torah. It is no exaggeration to say that, without Beis Dovid, many of these young men would be living lives devoid of Torah and fear of Heaven, while the spiritual world that they discovered in Yeshivah built their bond with Torah and spirituality, inspired them, and empowered them to build beautiful, faithful homes where Torah is an integral aspect of life.

The yeshiva's dean and staff benefit from the close support and counsel of Torah sages and the greatest yeshiva deans of our generation, who unanimously praise Rabbi Avraham Weisenfeld for his dedication to the children of the People of Israel.

During these days, as the Yeshivah prepares for the upcoming Hachnassas Sefer Torah, which will take place, G-d willing, on Sunday, February 6, the students were privileged to benefit from a wealth of encouragement and support from the greatest yeshiva deans and Torah teachers in the Land of Israel. This unforgettable experience will surely engrave itself deep upon their hearts and continue inspiring them for many years to come to continue learning and striving for spiritual greatness.