Public Security Minister admits: Police used Pegasus without permission

Public Security Minister Omer Barlev (Labor) spoke for the first time about the new reports that Israel Police used spyware without warrant to bring down former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

In an interview with Musaf Leshabbat, which will be published in full on Friday, Barlev said, "What has become clear is that there were applications which have not been approved for use - and they were open. Meaning, one investigator, two, ten, could go into these applications which were open, and which were not allowed to be used, and see what material there was."

Barlev explained that some of the abilities of Pegasus' systems were supposed to be deactivated, so that police investigators could not use them. Specifically, these included the ability to search messaging, view photos, and read all other material accumulated on a phone, before a court order was issued.

"The positive thing is that thanks to this whole incident, the police and Attorney General began an investigation. I am happy that the police did not hide this and did not attempt to hide it."

When asked for his comment to Israelis from both the Left and Right who feel that the police are a threat to Israel's democracy, Barlev said, "I have nothing to say to them."

"What I tell them won't change their minds, regardless. We need to make a change and prove it to the citizens of the State of Israel - both in purity of ethics, and in the feeling of safety."