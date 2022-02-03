A new video was released on Wednesday by the Zionist organization Im Tirtzu titled, "The True History of the Palestinian People."

The video traces a series of historical events that occurred to the Jewish People in the Land of Israel and notes that up until the 20th century there was no entity known as the "Palestinian people."

"But then, in the 1960s, out of nowhere, a Palestinian people emerged – but from where?" asks the video.

The video cites a quote from senior Palestine Liberation Organization leader Zuheir Mohsen, who said that, "There is no such thing as a separate Palestinian people," and that the "creation of a Palestinian state is a new instrument in our ongoing war against the State of Israel."

The video concludes: "In short, Jewish history has been appropriated. The name Palestine, which was given by the Romans to the Land of Israel six hundred years before the Arab conquest of the region, was appropriated."

"There is a concerted effort to erase Jewish history and to delegitimize the State of Israel. Don't be fooled. Learn the facts and share the truth."