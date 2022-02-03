Leilui Nismat Imi Morati Yehudit Bat Sinai Halevi ve Golda Yocheved

The Torah portion begins with the following words

Hashem spoke to Moshe saying: "Speak to the children of Israel, and have them take (Veyikchu) for Me an offering Teruma" (Exodus 25:1).

The word Teruma needs to be explored.

In the world, it is simply translated as an “offering “ but its roots imply much more. The word TERUMA is connected to the word LEHARIM which denotes a raising . As if to say an elevating of an item to a higher and more sanctified level.

The word “offering” simply denotes a gift . That is a very important concept on its own merits .When one considers that this gift is meant for the Infinite G-d , the One Who lacks in nothing, then the concept of giving such a gift is essentially problematic. As King David says "the earth is Hashem's, and everything in it, the world, and all who live in it;(Psalm 24:1).

As a result we come to understand that the gift is not meant to impact the Receiver but rather to impact and change the giver.

When we in our small mortal stature are asked and are willing to give a gift to the infinite G-d and that gift is received our very being is touched. No longer are we insignificant pieces of Hashem's creation. By the act of that giving we have moved into that realization that we are important enough to give such a gift to the One who has all.

Furthermore the connection to the root word "LEHarim to raise up" is deeply significant as well. The TERUMA takes us beyond just being worthy to bring a gift. We are involved in changing the essence of that gift. We have taken a gift of wood, silver or gold and have made it into something holy. We actually become the vessel by which all of creation is "raised up" to a higher level of sanctity.

We need to return to that first verse in the Torah portion to understand this even more deeply.

Hashem spoke to Moshe saying: "Speak to the children of Israel, and have them take (Veyikchu) for Me an offering; from every person whose heart inspires him to generosity, you shall take My offering.” (Exodus 25:1-2).

If this was truly to be an offering then the words should have said “Give me a Teruma (offering) ” and not "take for me”. The idea that this Teruma was “taken” might imply that it was to be done by coercion. Yet that cannot be the case because the text also tells us “from every person whose heart inspires him to generosity, you shall take My offering.”

One needs to understand the meaning of word LaKachat - Hebrew for "to take." The word forms of "LaKach" appear over a thousand times throughout Tanach. In most of them it refers to an act of "taking something that is desirable"

In the creation of Adam and Eve we read the following; And Hashem G-d built the side that He had taken (Lakach) from man into a woman, and He brought her to man (Genesis 2:22).

We read of Hanoch (Enoch) who was faithful to G-d the following; And Hanoch walked with G-d, and he was no longer, for G-d had taken (LaKach) him (Genesis 5:24).

We see it again as a function of desire you may take (LaKachta) her for yourself as a wife.(Deuteronomy 21:11).

It is clear that Hashem, so to speak "desired " these offerings. Yet again why are these offerings taken rather than just being given?

It is understood that all things belong to G-d. So in essence when Hashem says:Speak to the children of Israel, and have them take for Me an offering; (Exodus 25:2), He is actually saying "let them take from what is "Mine" to bring me an offering .

How can that be understood?

Yet the essence of that offering is actually found in the following words from every person whose heart inspires him to generosity, you shall take My offering. The true offering is the generous heart.

What Hashem yearns for as an offering is the heart that inspires him to generosity. It is that yearning and inspired heart that will be the ultimate treasure and offering.

All things belong to G-d ,yet the choices of the heart are left in the control of His creations.

In some cultures of this world the "Grace of G-d" is defined as G-d choosing us. In Judaism the concept of Grace is defined as G-d giving us the power to choose Him. This is in fact one of the greatest gifts G-d has given mankind .

The power and the freedom to choose.

In the words of the Sages " Everything is in the hand of Heaven, except the awe of Heaven" (Megilla 25a)".

When the people are inspired and yearn to bring Hashem an offering, then it is that yearning heart that will is the ultimate offering.

For it is in that yearning that these mortals are making room for Hashem to enter into their hearts and souls.

All this achieves its purpose in a verse that appears soon following "They shall make for Me a sanctuary and I will dwell amidst them"

In the words of the Rebbe of Kotzk;

"Where is G-d to be found?" he asked. His answer was that "He is found In the place where He is given entry. "His Presence is only revealed in a place that makes room for Him in awareness."

When the people are inspired and yearn to bring Me an offering, then it is that yearning heart that makes room for Hashem to dwell among them.