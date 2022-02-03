פולארד על רון דרמר: הוא היה שליח ה'

Former Israeli ambassador to the United States, Ron Dermer, was among those paying a condolence call to Jonathan Pollard on Wednesday, following the passing of his wife, Esther, on Monday.

“You were privileged to be G-d’s shaliach [emissary] to bring us home,” Pollard told Dermer with evident emotion. “If Esther were here right now, she would thank Ron for being that man.”

Pollard added, “We were always scared when we were in chutz l’Aretz [outside the Land of Israel] – that there was no one to talk to. When you came on the scene, we relaxed,” he said. “We knew that you would do whatever you humanly could to help us – you did what you could, and then some.”

Throughout the long years of waiting, Pollard said, “Esther could sleep at night knowing that there was someone we could trust who was a decent human being, representing the State of Israel – and us – in Washington, where you represented us honorably.”

“In the end, you got us home,” he stressed.