MK Shlomo Karhi (Likud) on Thursday morning responded to Wednesday night reports that Israel Police used an intrusive spyware program without the permission of one of the main people involved in the cases of former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

According to the Channel 13 report, extensive mobile content that includes photos, phone numbers, correspondence history and use of various apps was extracted by the police without a proper warrant.

"We have here investigators who went on a witch hunt, and knowingly violated the law in order to endanger Netanyahu," Karhi told 103 FM Radio.

"The Prosecutor's Office already understands that it has been caught. It's not the Prosecutor's Office, even - it's the police. The foundations upon which this case was built are poisonous. There was a witch hunt here."

"We need to put Netanyahu's investigators on trial. We have here a leader who was pulled off his path by unacceptable means. The court cannot continue on as if nothing happened. Otherwise we are a police state."