Labor Party chairwoman and Transportation Minister Merav Michaeli performed a PCR test on Wednesday which determined that she was positive for COVID-19.

Her office said that the minister is feeling well and continues to work from home.

Several MKs have tested positive for the virus in recent weeks, including MK David Bitan, (Likud) who tested positive over the weekend, marking the second time he has contracted the virus. He first contracted the virus in December of 2020 and was hospitalized in serious condition for several weeks.

In mid-January, Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman tested positive for COVID-19, as did MK Alex Kushnir of Liberman’s Yisrael Beytenu party.

MK Moshe Tur-Paz (Yesh Atid) was also diagnosed with the virus around the same time.