A group of Neo-Nazis accused of attacking a University of Central Florida Jewish student in Orlando, Florida over the weekend will face charges, according to Orange County Sheriff John Mina.

White supremacists held a small rally in Orlando over the weekend, chanting anti-Semitic slogans and waving Nazi flags.

The event was held near a shopping center in Waterford Lakes, an unincorporated section of Greater Orlando on Saturday afternoon, near the University of Central Florida campus.

Mina said that at least three members of the group will face charges, Fox35 Orlando reported.

The Jewish students said that on Saturday he drove past the extremist group who were wearing swastikas and yelling antisemitic abuse.

According to him, someone in the group noticed the Israeli flag licence plate on his car and they surrounded him.

When they began to spit on him, he started to film them. The video shows the student, wearing a brown and black hoodie, being punched, kicked and pepper sprayed by the neo-Nazis.

"We’re working with the Anti-Defamation League who actually helped identify some of these people,” Mina told the news outlet. “I’ve reached out to Jewish leaders in our community as well to let them know that if they feel threatened by anyone in our community to please let us know, but charges are forthcoming on several people involved in that incident."