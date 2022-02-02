The IDF Spokesman said that an attempt was made a short while ago to fire from a vehicle at a military post at one of the entrances to the city of Shechem in the area under ​​the Shomron Regional Brigade.

There were no casualties. IDF forces began searches in an attempt to locate the shooters.

This is the third attempt in the past week to attack from a passing vehicle IDF forces in the Samaria area.

Last Saturday night, terrorists fired at an IDF force between Havat Gilad and Yitzhar in Samaria. There were no casualties, but damage to a military post was identified.

The IDF spokesman said that "a report was received of a shooting attack on a military vehicle manned on an axis near the village of Tel in the area of ​​the Shomron Regional Brigade. There are no casualties to our forces, a number of injuries to the military vehicle have been identified. "

Last Tuesday, terrorists opened fire from a passing vehicle at a military post on Hava Sheva, between Elon Moreh and Itamar in Samaria. The terrorists continued driving, according to suspicions, to the city of Shechem. Large forces called to the scene began searches and located the shell casings.