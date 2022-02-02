

In a landmark decision, the Knesset unanimously voted today to approve in preliminary reading the proposed bill of MK Idit Silman (Yamina) to In a landmark decision, the Knesset unanimously voted today to approve in preliminary reading the proposed bill of MK Idit Silman (Yamina) to create a unified dispatching center for all emergency medical service personnel in Israel.

37 Knesset members supported the bill and none opposed. The bill will now be forwarded to the Knesset Health Committee.

United Hatzalah of Israel praised the passing of the proposed bill.

President and Founder of United Hatzalah Eli Beer said: "Members of the Israeli government proved today that the value of saving a life is above all other considerations when they voted unanimously to pass the proposed bill to create one unified medical emergency dispatch center."

"I want to thank all those who voted in favor of this important law and worked tirelessly to make it happen including MK Idit Silman, MK Moshe Gafni, the Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz, and many others. I call upon all members of the Knesset, from all parties, those in the government and those in the opposition, to continue their work and finish the legislative process that took a major step forward today for the betterment of all Israelis. Together we will save many more lives."