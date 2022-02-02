An extensive survey conducted by the American Jewish Committee about the experiences of French Jews has found that nearly three quarters of the community has experienced antisemitic acts.

The survey studied France’s Jewish, Muslim and general populations, revealing the “extent of unabated antisemitism threatening the country’s Jewish population,” which is the largest in Europe.

The study found that 85 percent of French Jews feel that antisemitism in a widespread problem in France, with 73 percent saying that it has been increasing in the last decade.

But only 64 percent of France’s general population thinks that antisemitism is widespread and increasing.

Nearly three quarters (74 percent) of French Jews said they had been victims of antisemitic acts at some point. The attacks include derogatory remarks (68 percent), threats on social media (28 percent), verbal threats (24 percent), and physical violence (20 percent).

Nearly 40 percent said that they felt threatened for being Jewish, with 35 percent saying that they avoid wearing clothes or dress that is identifiably Jewish. Over 40 percent also avoided placing mezuzahs or other Jewish symbols outside their homes.

“Fearing for one’s own safety and for children’s security has tragically become the new normal for most French Jews, leading many of them to choose to hide their Jewish identity and to tell their children to do so as well. This is simply unacceptable in any democracy that is supposed to protect all of its citizens,” AJC Europe director Simone Rodan-Benzaquen said.

The study also found that over half of Jewish parents told their children not to wear kippahs or Stars of David, and just under half told their children not to let anyone know they are Jewish.

The study noted that “schools are the setting where there is little difference between Jews wearing distinctive items – 59 percent – and those who do not – 57 percent – who have been verbally abused or threatened.”

“In public places – the street, workplace, public transportation, social media – individuals who are more visibly Jewish are assaulted at a higher rate than those Jews who do not wear or carry items that convey their Jewish identity. For example, 68 percent of the victims of antisemitic acts in the street wore distinctive signs and 36 percent did not, while 57 percent of the victims in public transportation did and 16 percent did not,” the AJC said. “With the persistence of antisemitism over many years, there is an apparent lack of confidence among Jews in bringing those responsible to justice. 80 percent of those who experienced an act of antisemitism did not file a complaint with French authorities, and 76 percent did not report it to a community association, such as the Jewish Community Protection Service.”