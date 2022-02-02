Everybody knows Yoel in his community: He’s known for his generosity, his kindness, and his large family. Neighbors saw the father of 10 who is raising 5 special needs children with grace and love. But they did not see what lay beneath: Fear.

As of recently, Yoel is no longer able to afford the treatments and medications that his special children need to be able to thrive. He works in a yeshiva office, and his wife is a teacher, but despite their long work hours they still can’t pay for their children's’ medical needs.

The Rav of their shul in Beit Shemesh, Rav Dovid Spiegel, wrote an English letteron the family’s behalf, saying that Yoel is a beloved member of the community, and that the family is “drowning.”

Money is being urgently collected to help these five very special children get the things they need to grow up healthy & happy.