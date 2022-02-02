During a debate in the Knesset, MK Meir Porush attacked the government, which consists of a diverse mix of people and parties, and compared it to the Mizrahi movement, which was was constructed from "an unnatural mix," as he put it.

He began by saying, "In media interviews, Prime Minister Bennett talked about setting up a new national camp, a new model that was not there before. And like the new model he said, here we have a government, a new kind of government made up of all kinds of parties, him, Gantz, Sa'ar and Lieberman.

“He wanted to form a government that is a mix, to create something new, and yet he said in interviews that he hopes he can lead a new national camp.

"He is preparing the ground for Yair Lapid for when he replaces him as prime minister. When he is replaced, he will be presented a Palestinian state. That is what is happening now."

In his remarks, he said to the prime minister. "I want to tell you, Naftali Bennett, the movement that you have modeled yourself after- what is that movement? Mizrachi. It is also an unnatural mix. Just like the mixed classes of boys and girls, and the mixed youth movements."

"What is an unnatural mix? Nationality and religion, religion and nationality. Nationality over religion. Your government, Naftali, is also an unnatural government. But we all know that the Mizrahi movement has disappeared from the political map, and you celebrated with Lapid, over what? Over a draft law that passed."

"What did you celebrate, Naftali? This last law is worse than the law you concocted with Lapid in 2014, where you attempted to pass a recruitment law. What did you celebrate for? How dare you celebrate? "

At the end of his speech, he turned to Mansour Abbas, who ran the plenum, and said, "Just as the Mizrahi movement has disappeared and does not exist, so this government, with G-d's help, will very quickly disappear from the map and you will not be the boss."

The chairman of The Jewish Home party, Hagit Moshe, responded to Porush's words and said: "Dear Rabbi Meir, is it possible that you fell asleep for 3 years and just woke up? Naftali Bennett has not represented the national religious public or Hapoel Mizrahi for 3 years. The Mizrachi movement continues and a large number of witnesses to this are hundreds of directors of institutions established with the help of Hapoel Mizrachi who are now with me at a huge conference in Eilat. The Jewish Home, the Mizrachi political movement, is still here and will return to the forefront in a big way. "