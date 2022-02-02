Wind, the electric scooter rental company which operates throughout Israel, has launched a new feature that allows users to contact United Hatzalah's call center in case of a real-time need for medical assistance pertaining to both riders and passersby.

This service is enabled through the click of a button integrated directly into the Wind scooter app. This medical assistance button is a critical part of the safety stack offered to Wind’s users, which includes helmets and age restrictions for riders.

This life-saving service is made possible with Carbyne’s mission-critical platform that powers video chat and accurate dynamic location sharing. The Carbyne service is directly integrated into the Wind app and does not require users to download a separate application. Carbyne, a SaaS company that has its roots in public safety technology, connects the dots between enterprises, citizens, and emergency services.

“Safety is a key value for us, and we strive to maintain the highest standards for our customers, which we achieve by collaborating with Carbyne and partnering with United Hatzalah. We will continue to improve and innovate the services we give our customers,” said Wind’s CEO Itai Ezra.

“The increased use of scooters as an urban means of transportation increased the need for technologies that save lives and provide immediate emergency response in cases of medical emergencies,” said Amir Elichai, Carbyne’s Founder and CEO.

“We would like to thank Wind for their partnership and dedication to improving the safety of their users. We look forward to working with Wind and leading this sector into a future of safer transportation together.”

Eli Beer, President and Founder of United Hatzalah, stated, “The emergency button in Wind’s app and the information we receive from Carbyne’s technology in case of an emergency allows us to understand the situation, reduce response time, provide our first responders with an exact location of the incident, and guide citizens in real-time on how to treat injured parties until our volunteer can arrive at the scene and begin treating the patient.”

“We are confident that this new addition to the app will save lives and want to thank both Wind and Carbyne for their partnership in creating this lifesaving technology.”