Most areas of Israel have seen more precipitation than usual, thanks to January's storms, Israel Hayom reported.

Most prominent is the amount of rain along the central and southern coastline, which saw 150% more precipitation than average for the period. In some of the stations, the amount of precipitation reached 180% of the average. These areas reached the multi-year average for the entire season, and passed it as well.

In northern Israel and the central mountains, there was 110% to 140% more rainfall than average for the period, while near the Kinneret (Sea of Galilee) and the Golan Heights, the number is nearing seasonal average.

At the same time, there is a deficit in precipitation in the Besor area and northern Negev, which saw just 70-85% of the average precipitation for the season.

According to the Israel Meteorological Service, January was significantly rainier than usual in northern and central Israel. In the Rehovot-Ashdod area, it is the third-rainiest January in the past 80 years.

January 2022 was also a colder month than average, and the coldest January since 2008. The cold became more prominent in the second half of the month, and the number of consecutive cold days was also unusual, and has not been seen since the 1990s.