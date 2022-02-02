A settler leader slammed the Israeli government Wednesday, accusing it of ignoring illegal Arab quarries across Judea and Samaria.

Following a meeting of the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee this morning, which dealt with pirated quarries in Judea and Samaria, Gush Etzion Regional Council Head Shlomo Ne'eman accused the government of turning a blind eye to crime in the Arab sector, ranging from illegal quarries to unauthorized encampments, citing the example of Khan al-Ahmar, an illegal Bedouin outpost east of Jerusalem.

"The quarries are just a symptom of our lack of governance vis-à-vis the Arabs throughout the country."

"This government also chooses not to face challenges, whether it is in the Negev, whether it is in Khan al-Ahmar or regarding the quarries in Judea and Samaria. If the trend continues like this, we may win a world championship in 'tolerance,' but we will not last long in this country."