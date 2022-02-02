Using the Holocaust to make a point…about something else…is a sickening cheap shot.

You would think an astute journalist like Lara Logan would know better than to compare Dr. Fauci with “angel of death” Dr. Josef Mengele…but that’s what she did.

For that, she was dropped by her talent agency UTA.

You would think lesson-learned, but only days later, along comes Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., son of Camelot’s Bobby Kennedy to invoke Anne Frank to promote his anti-vax agenda.

He too got smacked, even from his wife, Cheryl Hines, and rushed to apologize.

You would think, by now, people would know that playing with the Holocaust is playing with fire.

Instead, making the biggest headlines, now comes Whoopi Goldberg to make some outrageous remarks; saying the Holocaust wasn’t about race…then “apologizing.”

Insiders, we learn, want Whoopi fired. I say no. First because the cancel culture is too much of a drag on our entire culture.

Next because it will incite a slew of Whoopi defenders who always need one more thing to hang on the Jews. We’ll be hearing about “outsized Jewish power and influence.”

Late breaking…she has been suspended. Okay, we’ll see what comes of this.

Anyway, what wisdom do you expect from the scolds and yentas on “The View?”

Meanwhile, the impulse to play fast and loose with the Holocaust dates back decades, but had its heyday during the Trump Administration.

How many different times and how many different ways was Trump aligned with the Austrian house painter?

To be Jewish is to take it from all sides, from Holocaust deniers to Holocaust opportunists.

May I make a suggestion?

Just shut up!

Just because you’re on television, or because you’re a public figure or a celeb, that doesn’t make you an expert on everything, or anything.

The Holocaust, for example, is not for amateurs. The people who endured it are the professionals.

Only they know what they’re talking about, and I’ll tell you this; even they have trouble describing an event so immense.

As told by one survivor…” You are asking me to describe a day in Auschwitz? I can’t even describe a minute.”

iStock Shoes of people deported to Auschwitz

Was it about race? Who cares? The Holocaust was about murdering every Jew on the planet, period. The simplicity of it is staggering.

Too staggering.

The Holocaust is about the triumph of evil. The rest of the world took part in it in one form or another. Goodness did not prevail.

The St. Louis… the voyage of the damned…went from place to place, with no takers. The Jews were sent back. The mad Austrian evil genius, yes, Hitler, knew this would happen.

He knew the world better than did the philosophers and the theologians. His experiment worked.

Goodness is a theory. Wickedness is a fact.

Therefore, he could continue and even accelerate the killing, secure in the knowledge that he had the world’s approval.

At the Wannsee Conference, the ministers had the conquered world all mapped out… Jews marked for death country by country.

There was talk around the table that in some countries, the local Christian population might rise up to defend their Jewish neighbors.

Not to worry, chuckled mastermind Reinhard Heydrich. We can always count on the burghers, on local anti-Semitism.

He too knew the world.

He also knew…they all knew… that the Jews were foremost in science, that their contributions in medicine were a benefit to all humanity.

That made no difference.

The Jews were loyal citizens in whatever the host country, and served bravely and honorably in the military, certainly for Germany.

That made no difference.

So, in Christian Europe, nearly overnight they dropped the cross and marched with the swastika. In too many cases, Hitler, not Jesus, was their preferred savior.

That fast people can turn on a dime. That too is a lesson from the Holocaust.

Has the world returned to its senses?

Let’s just say, that this time, the ship St. Louis would know exactly the one place to go to receive a warm welcome. Am Yisroel chai.

New York-based bestselling American novelist Jack Engelhard writes regularly for Arutz Sheva.

He wrote the worldwide book-to-movie bestseller “Indecent Proposal,” the authoritative newsroom epic, “The Bathsheba Deadline,” followed by his coming-of-age classics, “The Girls of Cincinnati,” and, the Holocaust-to-Montreal memoir, “Escape from Mount Moriah.” For that and his 1960s epic “The Days of the Bitter End,” contemporaries have hailed him “The last Hemingway, a writer without peer, and the conscience of us all.” Website: www.jackengelhard.com

