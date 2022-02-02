The State Department said on Tuesday rejected the Amnesty International report that accused Israel of apartheid towards Palestinian Arabs.

"I reject the view that Israel's actions constitute apartheid. The department's own reports have never used such terminology," State Department spokesperson Ned Price told reporters.

"I think that it is important, as the world's only Jewish state, that the Jewish people must not be denied their right to self-determination, and we must ensure there isn't a double standard being applied," he added.

US Ambassador to Israel Tom Nides earlier on Tuesday also denounced the Amnesty International report.

“Come on, this is absurd. That is not language that we have used and will not use,” he tweeted.

The Foreign Ministry also strongly condemned the Amnesty International report.

"The State of Israel absolutely rejects all the false allegations that appear in the report that Amnesty is expected to publish tomorrow. The report consolidates and recycles lies, inconsistencies, and unfounded assertions that originate from well-known anti-Israeli hate organizations, all with the aim of reselling damaged goods in new packaging. Repeating the same lies of hate organizations over and over does not make the lies reality, but rather makes Amnesty illegitimate. In publishing this false report, Amnesty UK uses double standards and demonization in order to delegitimize Israel. These are the exact components from which modern antisemitism is made," the Ministry stated.

"The report denies the State of Israel’s right to exist as the nation state of the Jewish people. Its extremist language and distortion of historical context were designed to demonize Israel and pour fuel onto the fire of antisemitism,” it added.