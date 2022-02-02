Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that the US and its allies have ignored Russia’s top security demands but added that Moscow remains open to more talks with the West on easing tensions over Ukraine, The Associated Press reports.

Putin argued that it is possible to negotiate an end to the standoff if interests of all parties, including Russia’s security concerns, are taken into account.

“I hope that we will eventually find a solution, although we realize that it’s not going to be easy,” Putin said.

Russia has denied having an intention to attack Ukraine, but talks between Russia and the West have so far failed to yield any progress.

The US and its allies have rejected Russia’s demand for a halt to NATO’s expansion to Ukraine and other ex-Soviet nations, a freeze on the deployment of weapons there and a rollback of alliance forces from Eastern Europe.

Putin argues that Western allies’ refusal to meet Russia’s demands violates their obligations on integrity of security for all nations. He warned on Tuesday that Ukraine’s accession to NATO could lead to a situation where Ukrainian authorities launch a military action to reclaim control over Crimea or areas controlled by Russia-backed separatists in the country’s east.

“Imagine that Ukraine becomes a NATO member and launches those military operations,” Putin said. “Should we fight NATO then? Has anyone thought about it?”

The Russian President further said that it is still possible to negotiate a settlement that would take every party’s concerns into account.

“We need to find a way to ensure interests and security of all parties, including Ukraine, European nations and Russia,” Putin said, emphasizing that the West needs to treat Russian proposals seriously to make progress.

Putin accused the West of “conning” Russia by reneging on its promises in the early 1990s that NATO would not expand eastward. He argued that the US and its allies have ignored the principle that the security of one nation should not be strengthened at the expense of others, while insisting on every nation’s right to choose alliances.

Russia has in recent weeks amassed an estimated 100,000 troops near Ukraine.

US President Joe Biden warned Ukraine's President last week that there is a "distinct possibility" Russia could take military action against Ukraine in February.

Last Friday, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said that Russian President Vladimir Putin has the capability to launch a military offensive against Ukraine, as he called on Russia to stand down on Ukraine.

In a briefing with reporters, Austin said Moscow has for months been deploying forces along Ukraine’s border at a “consistent and steady pace.”

“We don't believe that President Putin has made a final decision to use these forces against Ukraine,” Austin added.

He noted that conflict was not inevitable, adding that there was still time for diplomacy. He said the US remains in “lockstep” with its NATO allies and has “offered Russia a path away from crisis and toward greater security.

Biden has warned Putin that an attack on Ukraine would be met with severe economic consequences for Moscow.

The US President said last week that he would consider personally sanctioning Putin if Russia invades Ukraine.

On Sunday, US lawmakers said they are confident they can pass a sanctions package against Russia which Senator Bob Menendez described as "the mother of all sanctions".