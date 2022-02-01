In light of the recent spike in terrorist activity in Judea and Samaria, the Israel Dog Unit (IDU), a nonprofit specializing in the training and deployment of working dogs, has stepped up its efforts to provide security chiefs in Israeli towns throughout Judea and Samaria with guard dogs and to train them to operate effectively alongside and with the help of their furry friends.

Trained working dogs have proven effective at identifying and intercepting hostile individuals, making them an important complement to existing security measures in preventing intrusions into Israeli towns.

Most recently, the IDU has stationed dogs with the security chief of the town of Neve Tzuf in the Binyamin region, and of Migdal Oz in the Gush Eztion region. Both dogs and handlers will continue to train with the IDU to ensure their new comrades are optimally maintained and employed.

IDU volunteer delivers security dogs Tim (left) and Bella (right) to their new homes.

An IDU spokesperson commented that “The IDU is proud to do its part for Israel’s security.”