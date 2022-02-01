As the Omicron variant continues to spread, the first cases of reinfection with the new and more infectious BA2 strain among people who already had the Omicron variant have been reported in Israel, Kan News reported.

More than 350 cases have been detected in returnees from abroad, but most of them had already been infected in Israel. The new sub-strain is considered to cause the same level of serious illness as the original Omicron strain.

More cases of people who have recovered from the Omicron variant being reinfected with the BA2 strain have been documented around the world.

According to the report, the clinical significance of the phenomenon is still unclear. It is not yet known whether these cases are among the vaccinated or not, whether it is related to the strength of their immune system and whether there is an effect based on the viral load to which they have been exposed.

Scientists do not yet know whether the antibodies formed in Omicron patients can neutralize the disease caused by BA2.

If the Omicron antibodies are found to be ineffective, it could lengthen the duration of the Omicron wave and even cause came numbers to rise again.