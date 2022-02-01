Commenting on the death of Esther Pollard, wife of Jonathan Pollard, Atty. Nitsana Darshan-Leitner, who represented Jonathan Pollard, describes it as a “very sad day.”

“I was up all night. I can tell you following the crisis from close, from the ICU until the moment that Jonathan said that there is no hope, it’s the end,” says Darshan-Leitner, the founder of Shurat HaDin.

Darshan-Leitner describes Esther Pollard’s personality and character as very unique and powerful.

“She was a powerful woman. She was brave, she was a fighter, she was a lioness. She just took the mission of her life to bring Jonathan Pollard home and she succeeded and she sacrificed her life but she didn't care. She lived in poverty. She lived in deserted places. I was visiting her hotel in North Carolina. It was a horrible place but she didn't care. The most important thing for her was that she would be close to Jonathan, that if he needs her and if she has an opportunity to go and visit him during his visitors day, she will be there for him and she was there. She was there for him until today.”

Living for the last few years in Israel brought a light to their life.

“Unfortunately for a short time,” she says. “They only got to spend a year or so living here in Israel but they fulfilled their dream. They came to the Holy Land, to the holy place. They had great plans for the people of Israel, for the Land of Israel. Unfortunately, she did not live enough to fulfill those plans.”

She adds: “I hope that Jonathan will live up for Esther's wish and he will continue the path that she paved. Jonathan is a strong man. He survived 30 years in jail. I hope he will survive the rest of his life without his beloved wife.”