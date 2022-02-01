Israeli Ambassador to the United States Michael Herzog condemned the report released today by Amnesty UK accusing Israel of Apartheid.



"Israel is a democracy which is committed to international law and sensitive to human rights and therefore appreciates the valiant work of organizations who genuinely strive to promote human rights. Amnesty UK’s report on Israel which was released today is a totally different story," Ambassador Herzog said.



"This report, which frames Israel as an apartheid state, doesn’t belong in the category of criticism designed to promote human rights but rather in the category of ideological de-legitimization of the very right of Israel to exist as the nation state of the Jewish people.



"Claiming that Israel has built and operated an apartheid system since its inception in 1948 essentially means that it was established on an immoral foundation and therefore has no right to exist. The report itself is blatantly ideologically motivated, biased and full of lies and inaccuracies. It totally distorts the true meaning of the phrase apartheid to suit its political purposes, and it also totally distorts the true nature of Israel.



"Israel is an imperfect democracy (show me a perfect one) and is open to criticism. It is the only democracy in the Middle East where all citizens are equal before the law, including minorities. Crossing the line from criticizing its policies to discrediting its existence as the nation state of the Jewish people is unacceptable, contradicts the notion of promoting human rights and should be utterly rejected. All Israeli citizens deserve human rights,” Ambassador Herzog concluded.