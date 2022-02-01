Islamic prayers on the street, full veils everywhere, Islamic bookstores and butchers on every corner, shops that come with niqabs, soft toys and children's books without faces because in Islam it is forbidden, restaurants with areas reserved for women alone, mayors colluding with proselytism, Koran and Arabic lessons in schools…

Faceless toys sold to parents anxious to respect an ultra-radical version of Islam that prohibits the representation of human beings caused a particular sensation. A saleswoman says the children are adjusting and that it "doesn't bother them at all."

Zone Interdite has brought to light a reality that many still refused to see, but which now no one can deny. The situation is much more serious than some believed. Thus, the habits and customs of totalitarian Afghanistan take root under the gaze of the French public authorities.

“As we procrastinate entangled in our concern for the law and our fear of being racist, Islamists know what they want,” comments journalist Elisabeth Lévy. "Afghanistan is two hours from Paris," writes Eric Zemmour.

Today there are 10 percent Muslims in France. What do the French think will happen to their country when they will be 20-30 percent?