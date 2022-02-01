Prime Minister Naftali Bennett announced at the 15th annual international conference of the Institute for National Security Studies (INSS) the launch of a new missile interception system by the IDF.

"Within a year or so, the IDF will launch a laser interception system, initially experimentally and later operationally. First in the south and then in other places," Bennett said.

He added, "This will allow us, in the medium to long term, to surround Israel with a laser wall that will protect us from missiles, rockets, UAVs and other threats and in fact take from the enemy the strongest card it has against us."

"The equation will be reversed - they will invest a lot and we will invest little. If it is possible to intercept a missile or rocket with an electric pulse that costs a few dollars, we are essentially nullifying the fire ring that Iran has set up on our borders. This new generation of Israeli air defense can also serve our friends in the region, who are also exposed to severe threats from Iran and its emissaries," the prime minister said.

Referring to the nuclear talks in Vienna, Bennett said, "This is the definition of negotiating under fire. No agreement will bind us to act for our defense. The campaign to weaken Iran has begun. The Israeli strategy remains the same in the case of an agreement, which in any case buys a very limited amount of time, or in the event that there is no agreement. In both cases, our campaign will continue," he added.

On relations with the US he said, “The United States has been and will remain our best friend, but Washington has its own set of interests, which we must honestly admit, does not always overlap with ours. Its interest in the region is dwindling, its eyes are currently focused on the Russian-Ukrainian border and it is in strategic conflict with China. In the geopolitical arena there is no vacuum, a place that is vacated is immediately occupied. The United States' place in the region can be filled, G-d forbid, with forces of terror and hatred, and Israel can fill it as well."