The Coronavirus Cabinet on Tuesday afternoon terminated the ‘Green Pass’ system, Israel’s COVID passport equivalent, for all cases except 'high-risk' events such as large weddings and gatherings.

A complete list of at-risk events will be published by the Coronavirus Information Headquarters upon completion of the drafting of the new regulations.

In addition, the green passes will be updated to be valid for four months after the second vaccine dose, four months after the date of recovery, and indefinitely for people who have received three or four vaccine doses.

The updated outline will take effect with the expiration of the previous Green Pass system on Sunday, February 6, at midnight between Sunday and Monday.

The Cabinet also decided to extend the existing regulations at Ben Gurion Airport, including the duty to test before the flight entering Israel, as well as the duty to test upon landing at Ben Gurion Airport, until Monday, March 7, 2022.

It was decided to amend the regulations so that as of Tuesday, February 8, 2022, the obligation to perform a coronavirus test before a flight departing from Israel for those who are not vaccinated or recovered will be abolished, both for passengers and flight crew.

It was decided to allow a passenger who had experienced symptoms in the 14 days before the flight to Israel, to board the flight if he performed a negative institutional antigen test after the onset of symptoms, whereas before a negative PCR test was required.

The Cabinet also decided that entry into nursing homes and assisted-living facilities would require an antigen test. An institution that decides to establish an antigen testing station as a condition of entry will receive a partial subsidy from the state. A bi-weekly testing obligation will remain for unvaccinated workers in welfare, health and educational institutions. The decisions will take effect subject to the approval of the Knesset's Constitution Committee.