The ministerial committee on fighting the coronavirus (the Coronavirus Cabinet) met Tuesday afternoon to discuss the possible termination of the ‘Green Pass’ system, Israel’s COVID passport equivalent.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said at the start of the meeting: "We are currently at the height of the campaign. We can expect another difficult week-and-a-half; therefore, as I have said, I do not want to see complacency as if it were over already, neither among the public nor here in the rooms where decisions are made."

"Now is our time to tighten the safeguarding over the most vulnerable, over seniors in order to get through the wave. In the education system, we are implementing the 'testing and learning' plan and the system is functioning.

"The testing kits are currently being distributed. Twenty tests for every primary school pupil – and this enables parents and pupils to maintain a proper daily routine. At this stage, we can also say that the vaccines, especially those for children, provide a good defense against PIMS and this is certainly good news.

"Our way in the government is rational, balanced and based on facts and data. We are not like those who say that we must run to lockdowns because the coronavirus is the end of the world, and we are not giving in to panic. On the other hand, we are not claiming that the coronavirus is merely the flu, because that is simply incorrect. The coronavirus is a disease that can cause severe harm and even death. We are choosing a moderate path, correct and balanced.

"We are constantly battling to keep the economy open and everything functioning. We are aware of the difficulties and the public discourse, and are attentive to the business sector. Therefore, I would like to clarify that the government will assist businesses that have been seriously hurt in the Omicron wave.

"The details are still being discussed and worked out but this is our common decision. We will not leave anyone behind. With G-d's help, we will get through this wave together," Bennett concluded.