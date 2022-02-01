In some ways he could not have been further from the Torah: He was a young non-Jewish French boy, growing up in a world surrounded by secular culture. But somehow, deep down, Refael Ohayon knew that there was more to the story. And so he began searching for truth… and wound up immersing himself in Judaism.

Before long, Refael underwent a halachic conversion and became a Jew. Remarkably, his influence was so strong, his love for Torah so deep, that his mother and brother were inspired to convert as well.

He sat in yeshivot, day in and day out, often learning alone because of coronavirus shutdowns. Why alone? All the other students had gone home, but Refael lives in Jerusalem, and his family is still in France. His yeshiva bunk bed was - and is - the only home he knew.

His dedication is part of what makes his recent simcha so exciting: He is engaged to be married, and will finally get the chance to achieve his dream of having a Jewish home. That is, if he can find some help:

A hachnasat kallah fundhas been opened for Refael and his kallah, so that they can cover the basic expenses of making a wedding and getting started. Refael and his bride both have very little money and very few belongings to their name.

To help Refael and his kallah is to show a ger that while he may not have much family by his side right now, the entire Jewish People is his family. You can wish Refael mazel tov and help contribute to the wedding here.