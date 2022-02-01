Defense Minister Benny Gantz toured the Samaria Regional Brigade on Tuesday, during which he visited the site of the terrorist attack where Yehuda Dimentman was murdered.

Gantz was accompanied by the Commander of the Central Command, Maj. Gen. Yehuda Fuchs, the Coordinator of Operations in the Occupied Territories, Maj. Gen. Ghassan Alian, Defense Minister settlements adviser Avi Elimelech, Judea and Samaria Division commander Brigadier General Avi Bluth, and COGAT commander Brigadier General Fares Atilla.

Afterwards, the Defense Minister, together with Shabak Chief Ronen Bar and Judea and Samaria District Police Chief Uzi Levy, conducted an operational assessment, including a focus on the issue of nationalist crime. In this context, he also met with the special IDF unit established in Samaria on the subject, which includes the work of the IDF, the Shabak and the police.

Defense Minister Gantz said at the end of the tour: "I am ending a tour and situational assessment in the Samaria area, and would like to commend all the forces from the army, the Shabak, the police, and the Border Police that operate in this area. We will continue to increase our presence, and we will be alert to maintain the security of citizens first and foremost."

"Along with the full backing that the IDF has in order to carry out its activities, we will act against any deviation from the norms of IDF values, as we saw in the case of Omar Assad's death. The MPCID”'s investigation into the matter will continue.

Gantz added: "I met with members of the IDF who deal with nationalist crime and Jewish terrorism. The IDF, police and Shabak are expanding the means, and we will make sure that all the necessary forces are involved in this mission. This is a struggle that is important for security and no less - for our moral image."