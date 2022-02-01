IDF Chief of the General Staff Aviv Kochavi on Tuesday responded to the results of an investigation into the death last month of Omar al-Majed Assad, an 80-year-old Arab.

"The way they left a person on the ground is immoral and reprehensible," Kochavi said of the soldiers involved. "Being mission-oriented does not contradict maintaining IDF values."

The Commander of the Netzah Yehuda Battalion will receive a reprimand, while the relevant platoon commander and company commander will both be removed from their positions and blocked from serving in commanding roles for two years.

On Tuesday, Kochavi visited an officers course for company and battalion commanders in the Ground Forces.

During his visit, he held a session with the officers that are due to complete the course this Thursday.