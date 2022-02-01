A a week and a half ago, a group of left-wing activists from the 'Rabbis for Human Rights' organization were attacked by masked assailants outside of an Israeli town in Samaria.

The attackers, members of what has been dubbed the 'hilltop youth', were quickly condemned both in Israel and abroad, with the Israeli government moving to issue demolition orders against residents of the town where the incident occurred, Givat Ronen.

But residents of Givat Ronen say they have been unfairly maligned, with the media missing key details of the incident.

One resident, Menahem Ben Shahar, told i24NEWS that the assailants were not residents of Givat Ronen, but supporters who responded to calls for help after left-wing activists carried out a provocation near the town, encroaching on Givat Ronen, while claiming to be helping Arab residents of the nearby town of Burin.