A senior haredi lawmaker shouted at Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, calling the prime minister ‘psychotic’, during a stormy Knesset session Monday evening.

The Knesset voted to back the coalition’s haredi draft law in its first reading Monday evening, with 51 MKs supporting the bill against 48 MKs who opposed it.

Following the vote, Gafni got out of his seat and approached Bennett, shouting at him: “Embarrassing! You should be ashamed of yourselves!”

The Prime Minister responded with a ‘thumbs up’ gesture.

Later, Gafni shouted in the Knesset plenum: “Why did God punish us with this psychotic prime minister?”

Shas MK Chaim Biton responded: “Because of our sins.”

“Why does this government exist?” Gafni asked rhetorically during an address in the Knesset plenum.

“What is it doing? What is it doing with regards to the price of living? The truth is that I don’t know what it’s doing about the coronavirus, either. Every day we’re going from one extreme to another.”