Iran has informed the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) it has stopped production at one of its nuclear facilities which was attacked last June and transferred work to another site, the watchdog said Monday, according to AFP.

The move responded to a "security concern" following the attack, with the new site "better protected", a European diplomat told the news agency.

The TESA complex in Karaj, near the capital Tehran, hosted a workshop to build components for centrifuges, machines used to enrich uranium.

Last June, the facility was shaken by a mysterious blast that destroyed monitoring equipment and which Iran blamed on Israel.

Iran said cameras at the site were damaged on June 23, 2021 during what it called an Israeli "sabotage" operation.

While Iran initially said it had managed to foil what it called the “act of sabotage” on the plant, satellite photos released later showed extensive damage that was caused to the plant.

Iran recently claimed that international surveillance gear mounted at the nuclear facility may have been hacked by saboteurs ahead of the June attack. IAEA chief Rafael Grossi rejected the allegations and called them "simply absurd."

Subsequently, Iran and the IAEA reached an agreement that would allow the UN's nuclear watchdog to reinstall cameras at the Karaj facility.

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said Monday that "Iran had informed the Agency on 19 January that it intended to produce centrifuge rotor tubes and bellows at a new location in Esfahan."

On January 24, the agency said, IAEA inspectors set up cameras at a site in Esfahan "to ensure the machines intended for the production of centrifuge rotor tubes and bellows were under monitoring."

It added that the production of the centrifuge equipment at the new workshop had yet to begin.