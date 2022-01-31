When Israel embarked on Operation Guardian of the Walls following Hamas rocket fire on Jerusalem in May, Israel needed national unity.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu received full support for the operation from future prime minister Naftali Bennett and plenty of politicians who detest Netanyahu like Yair Lapid and Avigdor Liberman. Even Mansour Abbas went to a synagogue that had been vandalized by Arabs and pledged to rebuild it.

Only a real extremist, fringe politician would come out against the government when IDF forces are fighting terrorists and Jewish and Arab civilians are running for cover. Only the most divisive Israeli would post a message on Facebook denouncing the operation.

And she did.

"War is not a legitimate step to build a coalition," she posted, in criticism of Netanyahu on May 15, the same day Israel destroyed a Hamas terror tower in Gaza.

Who would go so far as to attack a prime minister that way in the heart of a war, while lives were being lost?

A woman currently running for a post seen as no less than the presidency of the entire Jewish people in Israel and around the world: Chair of the Jewish Agency for Israel.

Former Yesh Atid Party MK Ruth Calderon became Alternate Prime Minister Yair Lapid’s candidate to head the Jewish Agency after Yesh Atid minister Elazar Stern put his foot in his mouth and joked about shredding sexual harrassment complaints in the IDF. Stern has actually defended women's rights throughout his military and political careers, but he was still forced out of the race for suggesting he might have done otherwise.

Calderon has engaged in disruptive speech throughout her career, and no one has asked her to take it back. Luckily for her, she has never criticized women's rights. Calderon only attacked Orthodox Jews.

In 2015, soon after she was not re-elected to the Knesset, she issued a scathing attack blaming Orthodox MKs for not supporting her radical bills about Shabbat, civil marriage and shmita.

"It was the religious population that stopped me," she complained. "Their closed mindedness, their libeling and their cruelty will collapse the dream of a national home for the Jewish people in the Land of Israel."

Anyone who would say that about any group of Jews is unfit to hold a post once held by Zionist visionary Theodor Herzl.

Calderon also called for ending the Orthodox monopoly on burial ceremonies, which is a fringe point of view even among the most secular Israelis. She spoke out against Lag Ba'omer, a holiday that crosses ethnic and religious divides.

Bennett endorsed Stern, but he declined to go along with Lapid's shift to Calderon undoubtedly because of her unconventional approach to Judaism. Many were outraged by a video of Calderon saying on a panel with former Agency chairman Avraham Burg that she puts bread – not matza – on her Seder plate in order to remember the poor.

“Not Jewish Agency material,” has been a frequent comment from many after viewing the clip.

If there ever was an understatement, that's it. Mansour Abbas would be more fit to head the Jewish Agency, because he at least makes an effort to be a unifying figure.

The Jewish Agency needs to unite the very divided Jewish people, which is a formidable task, but it can be done, and it has been done.

I wrote the first article supporting Isaac Herzog even before he officially ran for Jewish Agency chairman, even though his views on many issues look different from mine and he may not at first blush observe as many commandments as his grandfather, the late chief rabbi of Israel. Clearly,Natan Sharansky was also a unifying figure that the Jewish Agency needed.

If there ever was a time when bonds within the Jewish community need to be strengthened it is now, when the plagues of COVID-19 and divisiveness have joined intermarriage and antisemitism in harming us dispropotionately around the world. All streams need to work together.

There are currently multiple candidates being considered by the selection committee, who may not be a Herzog or a Sharansky but understand the need for Jewish unity and peoplehood and can make an effort to fight those plagues.

The selection committee is set to meet this Tuesday and perhaps will make its final choice ahead of the Jewish Agency Board of Governors meetings at the end of February. Lapid is pushing the committee hard to adopt his choice, telling them that he will become prime minister and the Agency head will have to work with him.

But the news events of the last two weeks have underscored that anything can happen in Israeli politics and Lapid rotating into the Prime Minister's Office is far from a foregone conclusion. The selection committee needs to resist political pressure and pick whoever could best serve the Jewish people and as importantly the Jewish Agency.

I hope and pray that the committee will reject Calderon and choose a unifying figure.

The writer is copresident of the Religious Zionists of America, chairman of the Center for Righteousness and Integrity and a committee member of the Jewish Agency. He was appointed by former US president Donald Trump as a member of the United States Holocaust Memorial Council. The views expressed are his own. Martinoliner@gmail.com.