The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Monday granted full approval to the Moderna coronavirus vaccine after 11 months of approving it for emergency use.

Moderna's mRNA vaccine. called Spikevax, is now fully approved for use on adults.

Acting FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock said: “The public can be assured that Spikevax meets the FDA’s high standards for safety, effectiveness and manufacturing quality required of any vaccine approved for use in the United States.”

The FDA had previously granted full approval to Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine, which is also an mRNA vaccine, in August 2021. In October the FDA extended that approval to children over the age of five