In a hair-raising incident, a motorcyclist lost control on the highway in Malaysia and just escaped a fatal accident.

The motorcyclist slipped on the highway, apparently due to the rainy weather, and fell off the motorcycle a few feet in front of a truck traveling behind him. Fortunately, even though the motorcyclist lost control, he was able to recover with lightning speed and get out of the way of the oncoming truck.

The person who documented the incident was a driver on the adjacent lane of the highway who noticed what was happening and managed to take a video of the event. In the video, you can also see that the truck stopped only a few seconds after the truck driver noticed the fall of the motorcyclist and if the rider had not run away quickly the incident would have ended with completely different results.

The video circulated on social media and quickly reached tens of thousands of views within a few days. Most viewers were amazed at the sharp instincts of the motorcyclist who managed to get up and escape from the truck a few seconds after he fell. On the other hand, some respondents wondered if it was really worth riding a motorcycle in stormy weather and said they hoped his luck would hold in the future.